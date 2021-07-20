Bhagur-Pandhurli road posing danger to motorists

NASHIK: Due to the potholes on both sides of the Bhagur-Pandhurli road and grass parallel to the road, motorists are not aware of it at night and many minor and major accidents are taking place. Near Bhagur, from Darna river bridge to Rahuri, Donwade, Vinchuri Dalvi and Pandhurli, there is a main road for transportation to various villages. There are farms on both sides of the road and many have died in road accidents.

Rahuri sarpanch Sangita Ghuge has demanded that Sinnar Public Works Department should pay attention and solve the problem. Such a demand has also been raised by deputy panch Bhausaheb Avhad. members Manisha Ghuge and Subhash Avhad, villagers Vasant Sangle, Valmik Ghuge, Balasaheb Pansare, Manohar Avhad, Sampat Ghuge, Manik Ghuge and Subhash Wagh among the villagers.

"Accidents always occur due to unsafe road conditions on the Bhagur-Pandhurli stretch. Ten days ago, Tanaji Sonawane, the headmaster of Bhagur Primary School, was coming from Sinnar to Bhagur when he fell off a two-wheeler near Rahuri on the same road at 8 pm and died on the spot. This has created panic among the motorists." - Sarpanch Sangita Ghuge