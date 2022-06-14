Bhagur Municipal Council’s ward reservation announced

DEOLALI CAMP: Bhagur Municipal Council’s ward reservation for the upcoming five-year election polls were announced yesterday in presence of all the residents and party representatives.

The reservations for polls were announced yesterday for 2022-2027 tenure, and ward number 2 A and 10 A got reserved for Scheduled Caste (Women), ward number 1A for Scheduled Caste (General) and Ward 8A for Scheduled Tribes (General). The number of corporators has increased by three this year, taking the tally of council’s corporators to 20.

Under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Officer Nilesh Sringi, young boys released the ward reservation at the Bhagur Municipal Council’s office. Chief Officer Nirmala Gaikwad and head clerk Ramesh Rathore were present at the occasion.

Sringi and Gaikwad gave detailed information on the elections. For women reservation in wards 1,2,9, and 10, chits were placed in a jar. Youngest boy Kartik Khokle released the chits, and 2 and 10 were selected for reservation, and 1 and 9 remained for the general category. Women reservation under open category was completed as per the commission’s rules.

As per the census and 50 percent women reservation rule, seven men and eight women in the open category, two women in the Scheduled Caste category, two persons in the Scheduled Caste category and one person in the Scheduled Tribe general category will be elected.

Deepak Balakwade, Adv Vishal Balakwade, Kakasaheb Deshmukh, Prasad Adke, Shankarrao Karanjkar, Kailas Bhor, Uttam Aher, Sham Dhage, Sangram Karanjkar, Vikram Sonawane, R D Salve, Nilesh Hase, and others were present at the announcement ceremony.

