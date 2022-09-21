Bhagur-Deolali road’s repair work begins

NASHIK: After repeated complaints and agitation warnings, Deolali Cantonment Board initiated the repair work of the Bhagur-Deolali road yesterday and provided relief to residents.

The Bhagur village of Nashik houses one of the ancient and famous Shri Renuka Mata Mandir, and devotees from all over the country flock to this temple during the Navratri festival. The road outside the temple, connecting Deolali and other villages to Bhagur, Vijaynagar, and other villages, was in immediate need of repairs.

Due to the road’s poor condition, the area witnesses minor accidents regularly, and the large potholes also cause traffic jams. Citizens complained of regular traffic congestion causing delays in several works.

As the Deolali Cantonment Board is under administrative rule at present, former corporator Kakasaheb Deshmukh alleged that officials didn’t pay heed to their demands.

Therefore, Deshmukh wrote to District Collector Gangatharan D and Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare, requesting them to pay attention to the road’s poor condition and better the condition before the grand Navratri festival begins.

Accordingly, as the news was published in Dainik Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times, the board initiated the repair works immediately. The road’s repair will prevent any possible accidents during the festival. The road’s condition had deteriorated to such an extent that villagers warned of a ‘Rasta Roko’ agitation if the administration failed to repair the road in time.

However, the board took cognizance of the residents’ plight and started filling up the potholes yesterday. The work will help devotees in a hassle-free darshan process and prevent traffic congestion on the road.