Bhagat, Narwal clinch Gold

TOKYO: India’s Pramod Bhagat on Saturday clinched historic badminton gold medal in men’s singles SL3 class after beating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the thrilling final at the Tokyo Paralympics, while shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana clinched gold and silver medal respectively in the men’s P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event, here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Narwal scored 218.2 in the final, a Paralympic record, to claim the gold metal. Meanwhile, another Indian shuttler Manoj Sarkar won the bronze medal after beating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara 22- 20,21-13 in the in the play-off match.

Badminton made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics and Bhagat became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport. The gold and bronze from the shuttlers took India’s medal tally to 17 - 3 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.