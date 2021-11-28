‘BH’ series in district too

NASHIK: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to provide relief to the vehicle owners who are constantly transferred or are visiting places and shifting constantly. Such citizens have to change their RTO passes frequently. The Ministry has introduced a new Bharat Series or BH series for such citizens. So far, four vehicle owners have registered BH series in the district.

Under this, registered vehicle owners will be able to carry their vehicles anywhere and anytime in the country without any hassle. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to provide relief and stop the hectic of vehicle transfer.

According to the current rules, if a vehicle is to be taken in another state for a period longer than a year, it has to be registered in the concerned state within 12 months. In such cases, NOC has to be taken from the origin state where it is registered previously. Also, in the new state, motor vehicle charges have to be paid on a Prorata basis. At the time of each transfer, the vehicle owner has to pay fees to the concerned state.

After getting new BH series, in case of transfer to another state, there is no need to re-register the vehicle. Transfers of officers, employees, and soldiers in Central Government service are inevitable after a certain period. Private employees are no exception.

They were transferred from one state to another. With this new series, the hectic of registering the vehicle, again and again, will be avoided. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made available the Bharat Series (BH) series option for new vehicle registration.

The method of vehicle number registration is different in the Bharat series. The first two digits indicate the year of vehicle registration. Next is the four-digit vehicle number. And lastly, the series of the vehicle is recorded.