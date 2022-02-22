Better transport system, pollution-free Nashik on agenda: Fadnavis

NASHIK: Stating that Shiv Sena has backtracked from its saffron agenda, State Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis yesterday expressed the belief that BJP is now responsible for hoisting the saffron flag at Nashik Municipal Corporation again. He said the party has taken the responsibility of improving the transport system of the city. Nashik model of Neo-Metro has also been prepared and pollution-free Nashik will be on the agenda.

Against the backdrop of Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party workers was held at Manohar Garden. On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Party leader and former minister Jaykumar Rawal, MLA Seema Hiray, Rahul Dhikale, Dr Rahul Aher, Devyani Farande, party district president Keda Aher, city president Girish Palve and other office bearers were present.

Fadnavis further said that there is no doubt that BJP will retain power in Nashik Municipal Corporation. It is not necessary to say anew what injustice was done to Nashik by the MVA rulers during the pandemic.

“We have brought government schemes worth crores of rupees in Nashik. The BJP has taken the responsibility of improving the transport system of the city. Nashik model of Neo-Metro has been prepared. The Centre has taken note of this. Metro will start running in Nashik in just three years after the Centre’s approval. MahaMetro has now got projects in Uttar Pradesh. This Metro was established after I became the Chief Minister. Today, the company is achieving many feats. Pollution-free Nashik will be on the agenda. The Centre will approve the Namami Goda project. The transport system in Nashik will be run on electric and CNG,” Fadnavis explained.

In this election, the leaders should think of the workers, and the workers should think of the party. In any case, be loyal to the party and make the Lotus bloom again, he appealed.

Vasantrao Kanetkar Udyan Inaugurated

NASHIK: Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis while lauding pro-people works, heaped praises on corporator Dinkar Patil for developing Vasantrao Kanetkar Udyan on a 17-acre land at Satpur. “In many municipal corporations, some corporators come forward to grab municipal land for private purpose. However, corporator Patil has done a selfless contribution as service to society, service to nation,” thus expressed Fadnavis in Patil’s admiration.

Former Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurated various development works in ward no. 9 including Late Vasantrao Kanetkar Udyan on 17 acres of land, Meenatai Thackeray Yoga Hall and Swatantryaveer Savarkar Hospital on 5 acres. Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, BJP Nashik in-charge and MLA Jaykumar Rawal, city president Girish Palve, state general secretary and MLA Devyani Farande, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Rahul Dhikale, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap were present on the occasion.

Fadnavis further said that yoga was being promoted in 176 countries around the world by the Prime Minister. In the same vein, this yoga hall will definitely protect the health of the citizens. He appreciated Dinkar Patil’s ingenuity. He also clarified that if BJP comes to power in Nashik, it will try to make ‘Nirmal Nashik’.