Besides industry, rural economy key for sustainable growth: Bansod

She emphasized the need for developing manufacturing sector and extend the support of Innovation facilities to industries as well as rural & agricultural sector so that the national economy can grow in sustainable manner. On the occasion , Vikram Sarda, Chairman, NEC thanked the dignitaries and confirmed NEC’s commitment to extend its services to grassroots rural innovation promotion.

He elaborated that NEC is embarking on its growth journey and extending its core competence for Rural-Agri tech sector which would definitely be included in our immediate growth plans. The event was marked by inauguration of newly created NEC’s Innovation Incubation Centre by ZP CEO Leena Bansod.

The event was attended by CEO - Smart City Sumant More and industry leaders like Narendra Goliya, CMD - Rishabh, Sharad Shah, Ganesh Kothawade - ABB, Hiraman Ahire, Hemant Rathi – Chairman, Empire Foods, Umesh Rathi – MD Empire Foods, Sanjeev Kaushik, MD, Nashik Insulation, NEC Directors Manish Kothari and Narendra Birar, NICE Directors Ramesh Vaishya, Sanjeev Narang, Dilip Shah, Varad and many more dignitaries from Nashik industries.