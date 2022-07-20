Benefits of sustainable agriculture must reach farmers: Gangatharan

NASHIK: The schemes of the agriculture department are meant for the benefit and development of the farmers. The department should effectively create public awareness about modern technologies and schemes in agriculture so that all grassroots farmers can take advantage of these schemes. District Collector Gangatharan D suggested that these schemes should be implemented effectively to reach its benefits to every farmer.

He was speaking at the district level campaign committee meeting of the Agriculture Department held in the central hall of the Collectorate on Tuesday. The District Collector said, it is necessary for the farmers to change the cropping pattern instead of taking only one crop in the traditional way. For this, information should also be given to the farmers at the taluka level about the crops that are possible to grow in their fields.

The Agriculture Department should take measures to increase the area of paddy cultivation in tribal areas of the district. Also, the works of automated weather stations in 29 revenue circles should be completed by the end of August 2022. Detailed proposals of agricultural schemes should be uploaded on the computerized system. As many times there are errors in the proposals submitted for the benefit of agricultural schemes, uploading such erroneous proposals in the computerized system leads to delay in getting the benefits to the beneficiaries, he said.

Uploading the complete proposals of the Pradhan Mantri Sukshma Anna Prakriya Yojana and other schemes on the computerized system will enable the beneficiaries to get the benefits of the schemes in time by completing the process quickly. This will consequently reduce the number of pending applications. ZP CEO Leena Bansod on the occasion given instructions to the present bank officials and representatives that the pending applications at the bank level should be completed and settled at the earliest.

Deputy director of agriculture Kailas Shirsathi, District superintendent agriculture officer Vivek Sonawane, Atma project director Rajendra Nikam, district council agriculture development officer Ramesh Shinde, district lead bank manager Ajit Surse, Malegaon sub divisional agriculture officer Dilip Devare along with all taluka agriculture officers, nationalized and cooperative bank and insurance company officers were present at the occasion.