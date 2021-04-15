Bed capacity to be increased in rural areas

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Considering the outcry that Corona patients are not getting beds in the rural areas of the district, in the first phase, 500 beds will be increased in the rural areas and its planning has been finalised. Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar has instructed to implement vaccination campaign at the sub-centres along with the primary health centres (PHCs) to expand the vaccination campaign. </p>.<p>Corona infection is increasing rapidly in rural areas after Nashik city. The death toll has risen as the number of cases has risen. About 70 to 80 patients died of Covid in the past weeks. There are complaints from MLAs, MPs, Sarpanchs, members that Corona positive patients are not getting beds. Complaints were received that the supply of oxygen to the patient was not being regularised and there is a shortage of Remdesivir injection in rural areas. </p><p>Taking note of these growing complaints, President Kshirsagar on had held an online review meeting. All party group leaders were participated in it. Availability of beds is a big problem in rural areas. For this, 200 oxygen beds are being made available at SNBT Hospital in Sinnar. The capacity of beds at Pimpalgaon health centre in Niphad taluka has been increased from 80 to 100. Niphad’s Sub-District Hospital has been approved to be a Covid Centre. 40 beds are also being added in Lasalgaon Health Centre. Manmad Railway Hospital has also been recognised as a Covid Centre. </p><p>In addition, beds in some primary health centres are being reserved for Covid. Besides, private beds are also being arranged in the large building of the health centre. As a result, more than 500 beds will be available, the health department said. BJP group leader Dr Atmaram Kumbharde pointed out that there was no supply of oxygen in rural areas. </p><p>To this, the administration clarified that oxygen supply has been restored and will be available in rural areas as well. Questions arose about the Remdesivir injection. It wss informed that the District Hospital will distribute Remdesivir to rural hospitals. The health department said that the distribution would be made available to the patients as it was arranged by the District Collector. The meeting was attended by Vice President Dr Sayaji Gaikwad, Speaker Sanjay Bankar, Surekha Darade, Ashwini Aher, Sushila Mengal, Chief Executive Officer, and others.</p><p><strong>Vaccination at sub-centres</strong> </p><p>Vaccination should be increased to overcome COVID-19 spread. However, there are difficulties as the vaccination campaign is underway in certain places. For this, the campaign should be started at the sub-centres along with the primary health centres. Such instructions were given by President Kshirsagar. It was informed that an early decision will be taken in this regard.</p>