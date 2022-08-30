Beautifying the city with forest parks

The proposal will soon be sent to the Centre for approval. Funds are provided for gardens in the city under the Amrit Yojana of the Centre. For this, a proposal has now been prepared by the Garden Department. Proposals are to be made for Van Udyan in the Amrit II scheme. In this, plans are afoot to develop green gardens in open space in Pramod Mahajan Udyan in the west division, Chunchale Shivar in New Nashik, Gangapur in Satpur and Nashik Road divisions.

Search is on for new open spaces. While in Panchavati, Jijamata area near RTO, Jai Hind Colony in the East has been proposed by the Garden Department. How much is selected by the Centre from the proposal given by the municipality? It will be understood. Because earlier only three gardens were selected from the proposal given in Amrit I scheme. For this purpose, a total of Rs three crores were received including Rs 66 lakh for Amrutvan Park in Panchak and Rs 1.5 crore in two instalments for parks in Tavali Phata.

A total of Rs 5.5 crore was received from the first Amrut scheme including Rs two crores for Shivaji Udyan at CBS. Meanwhile, for the two phases of Amrut, the Garden Department has prepared a proposal for each of the six divisions. Gardens play an important role in the beautification of the city. At present, there are 500 small and big parks in the city. The maintenance and repair works of these parks are done by contractors and some works are done by the NMC itself.

The municipal corporation allocates crores of rupees for parks every year in the budget. Meanwhile, the creation of Amritvan Gardens will help enhance the beauty of the city and especially, this park will be special due to various plants including Ayurvedic, medicinal etc.

Thousands of trees of Indian native species, ornamental flowers will be planted in the park. There will be seating arrangements for citizens, and green, arrangements for children to play. The Central government, State government and Nashik Municipal Corporation will share the burden of the construction of the park. In this, the Centre bears 50 per cent and the state and the NMC bear 25 per cent cost each.