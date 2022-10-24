'Beautify the traffic islands'

Nashik

Shiva Veerashaiva Udyan has been developed at Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk in Amritdham on Mumbai Agra highway but the traffic island has become an empire of carrot grass and the beauty of the traffic island is in danger.

The residents of the area have demanded that the traffic island should be cleaned and beautified, and various flowers should be planted. There are many types of vehicles and passengers from different places in Mahatma Basaveshwar Chowk.

Citizens have demanded that beautification should be done in such a way that it will attract and focus the attention of those who are coming. Apart from chaffia trees, other colourful flower trees have not been planted. Therefore NMC needs to pay attention to this.

The carrot grass has increased around it and hence there is a demand to remove the wild grass growing on both sides of this place and clean it up with its beautification plan in mind.