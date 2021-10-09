Be vigilant to prevent potential wave: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Although the number of Covid-19 cases in the district is under control, it is however stable around one thousand. Immediate contact tracing campaign will be expedited by assessing the areas susceptible to Corona infection along with increasing the speed of vaccination. The citizens in the rural areas of the talukas bordering the district should be more vigilant to prevent possible surge, appealed District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking in a visual Covid review meeting attended by the people’s representatives and officials from Malegaon at the District Collectorate here yesterday. Speaking at the occasion, Bhujbal said the situation could worsen again if citizens do not adopt Corona preventive measures, masks, sanitizers and safe distancing rules in view of the crowds in markets on the occasion of festivals like Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali.

He said that the authorities should identify the hotspots and continue to conduct testing through thermal gun and pulse oximeter. This time, the minister said, action should be taken to close the establishment if it is observed that it is neglecting contact testing. The taluka health officer should instruct all the village level health workers regarding contact testing, symptoms, isolation procedure related to corona outbreak and motivate them for strict implementation. Ensure appropriate action at agricultural produce market committees, onion, tomato markets, Bhujbal said.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal, MLAs Narendra Darade, Dr. Rahul Aher, Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Saroj Ahire, Suhas Kande and Hiraman Khoskar apart from District Collector Suraj Mandhare, City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat were present.

Carry 75-hour vaccination: Bhuse

The Kavach-Kundal campaign has started in the district from Friday and some innovative campaigns should be consciously planned to increase public participation in this campaign. We are celebrating the 75 years of Independence. Justifying this, a vaccination campaign for 75 consecutive hours should be planned in Malegaon on an experimental basis.

Vaccination through ambulance: Zirwal

Most of the citizens of the tribal-dominated Peth, Surgana, Kalvan and Igatpuri areas live in farms, hamlets and villages. Vaccination in this area by ambulance will get a huge response, if planned on Tuesdays, it can also get a record response.

Proposal to start weekly markets: Mandhare

District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that various restrictions have been eased and the proposal to start all weekly markets in the district would be sent to the State Disaster Control Authority immediately today itself to get approval.

13 ambulances dedicated

After the meeting, 13 ambulances were dedicated to public at the District General Hospital under the auspices of Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Six of them for the mobile squads of the ashram school and the remaining seven are regular ambulances.