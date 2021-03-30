Battling Covid 19: Pay to visit market; penalty if you get late

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: People will now have to pay Rs five to visit a marketplace for one hour. The decision has been taken by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and city police to charge Rs five for a visit to the marketplace. This step aims to reduce the rush at the vegetable market. If anyone stays in the marketplace for more than one hour, Rs 500 will be recovered from the concerned.</p>.<p>This step is the first-of-its-kind experiment in the state. Police and NMC started to conduct this experiment on Monday at prime market places in the city and markets in suburban areas. Police have put up barricades on the roads heading to Main Road and Shivaji Road to close them. NMC employees were recovering Rs 5 from those entering these areas and giving a receipt for this. </p><p>The district administration has issued stricter restrictions to prevent Covid-19 spread in the city and the district. However, most citizens are flouting the rules. To curb those roaming at market places without any reason, police and NMC have set a time limit for shopping and to recover entry charge. Ravivar Karanja to Main Road area, Gadge Maharaj to Badshahi Corner area, and Shalimar to Shivaji Road area, which are prime market places of the city witness huge rush of Nashikites for shopping.</p><p>To keep a tab on the crowd, police have put up barricades on all the main roads heading to these market places and closed them. Citizens will be allowed to enter from Badshahi Corner, Navapura lane, Dhumal Point, St. Thomas church corner, and Wavre lane. Police personnel will be deployed in two sessions along with NMC employees at these points. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe has informed that this experiment is being conducted in the city to control the crowd under the State Police Act-43-A.</p><p><strong>The points of action</strong> </p><p>City Centre Mall, Untwadi </p><p>Panchavati Agriculture Produce Market Committee </p><p>Pavannagar vegetable market, New Nashik </p><p>Vegetable markets at Satpur, Ashoknagar </p><p>Kalanagar vegetable market, Indiranagar </p><p>This experiment is being conducted at the primary level at these places. Police have hinted of the action at all market places in the next phase.</p>