Basketball team camp for national event

NASHIK: The 71st Senior Group National Championship will be held in Chennai from April 3 to 10. The training camp for Maharashtra women’s team participating in this competition has been organised at Nashik Divisional Sports Complex. The camp was started with great enthusiasm.

Nashik District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak, Chhatrapati Award-winning sports organiser Anand Khare, and sports officer Arvid Chaudhary visited the camp and wished the players for their game. The camp has been organised by the Nashik District Basketball Association and Apex Basketball Academy under the guidance of the committee of the Maharashtra Basketball Association.

The camp is under the guidance of Rajesh Kshatriya, International Basketball Coach and Anand Dravid, Director, Apex Academy. All the players participating in the Maharashtra team have already won medals in international competitions and in many national competitions.

Visco Company’s Praful Parakh, BPO of Apna Trading Company Sandeep Jaysingani, Dr Sachin Patil, Deepali Sonwane provided valuable assistance by sponsoring the team.

Maharashtra team players: Sakshi Pandey, (Mumbai), Shreya Dandekar (Nagpur), Khushi Dongre (Aurangabad), Dhaviti Singhani, Smriti Iyer (Nagpur), Suyosha Shetty (Pune), Durga Dharmadhikari (Pune), Sara Vora (Mumbai), Arya Riswadkar (Pune), Purvi Mahale (Nagpur), Suzan Pinto (Mumbai)

Coach: Rajesh Kshatriya (Nashik), Coach - Shatrughan Gokhale (Nagpur),

Co-Coach: Anand Dravid (Nashik)

Manager: Tejaswini Mahadik (Kolhapur)