Barti conducts survey of 18,112 families

With an aim of studying the socio-economic-educational and other backwardness of 59 scheduled caste communities in order to reach benefits of various government schemes, policies and programmes to them, BARTI has undertaken a survey work in the district on an extensive basis.

A household survey connecting to 59 Scheduled Castes in the villages has been undertaken by 'Samatadoot' workers of the Barti through smart work.

"So far in Nashik district, 489 gram panchayats have been visited by the volunteers, online contact has also been made and 18,112 families have been surveyed through WhatsApp," said Pratigya Dabhade, Samatadoot Project Officer.

With the help of Gramsevaks and block development officers (BDOs), the task of collecting information is being done by the Samatadoot with the main objective of registering, progressing, availing all the benefits of the government and uplifting their status in the Scheduled Castes category.

Despite the lock down situation, Samatadoots are assisting the administration in various initiatives and cooperating through charitable organisations. Tehsil Samatadoots are also helping and cooperating with the local administration to prevent the spread of Corona disease.

Under this, awareness is being created among the people about Corona disease, distribution of ration to the needy, assistance to the patients, ration distribution by maintaining social distancing to avoid crowding outside the government ration shops.

They are assisting the government to identify migrant labourers and help them reach to their native places. They are also providing counselling services to these workers to overcome the atmosphere of fear.

In Nashik district, the Samatadoots have started the survey work of Scheduled Castes during the Corona period and this survey has made it much easier for the government to identify the beneficiaries.

Organizing various competitions Barti is running various online classes like competitive exams, skill development. This smart work of Barti will definitely benefit the students as well as the unemployed.

Everyone should take advantage of this opportunity, appealed Nashik District Project Officer Pratigya Dabhade. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune is an autonomous organization under the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, Government of Maharashtra.

This Institute is committed to the cause of equality and social justice through scientific research, evaluation of schemes meant for socially disadvantaged sections, policy advocacy, training, skills development etc.