Barricades in poor condition; highway police ignorant

NASHIK: Barricades are one of the main equipment used by police for blocking roads and obstructing vehicular traffic for checking. However, newly acquired barricades used by the police during the pandemic are lying in the drain; next to Nashik-Pune Highway. The highway police are ignorant of the government property and its poor condition.

The police receive strong iron barricades for blocking the roads and checking vehicles when necessary, especially during emergencies. Each barricade weighs around 100 kg, and every department, including the highway police, received several barricades during the pandemic.

The highway police used these barricades during the pandemic near Gonde Phata on Nashik-Pune Highway. The use of barricades increased by several folds during the pandemic as police wanted to restrict travel to contain the virus’ spread. However, as these restrictions were eased, the barricades were no longer required and placed on the roadside by the police.

Due to improper care on the police’s behalf, the barricades’ condition is deteriorating, and they are rusting due to the rainwater stored in pipes. It is surprising to see government officials ignoring the government’s property. The equipment is costly and can be repaired at present. However, they continue to rust on the roadside due to the police’s ignorant attitude.

In use by tapri owner

One of the persons had set up a tea stall at Gonde Phata while police barricaded the road during the pandemic. As the restrictions eased up, the tea stall owner began using three of the barricades for its stall. Even police officers are seen sipping tea at this particular stall.