BAPS serving 1000 vegetarian meals daily

NASHIK: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is serving 1000 hot vegetarian meals daily to refugees of all faiths and nationalities. The Sanstha has set up a mobile field kitchen in Rzeszów, a south-eastern Polish city, to cater to the needs of refugees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Brahmaviharidas Swami on February 27 at midnight, asking for assistance from the Sanstha in ensuring the safe passage of Indian nationals on the Polish, Romanian and Hungarian borders with Ukraine.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, having years of experience in disaster relief work, joined an emergency meeting in Delhi by video conference from Dubai. They reassured the Prime Minister that help was already on its way. They added the volunteers have already been instructed by their Mahant Swami Maharaj to mobilise BAPS volunteers from all over Europe.

Volunteers from the UK, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Poland immediately sprang into action to support the emergency relief effort on the ground. The Sanstha is also arranging accommodation facilities and coordinating medical assistance. It is working closely with the Indian government and local partners to extend help further as the situation escalates.

Vijay Kumar Singh, former Army Chief of Staff and current Minister of State for Transport and Civil Aviation, observed the tireless efforts of the volunteers; first-hand in Rzeszów. He stated the Sanstha has always been at the forefront of community service, being the first to arrive and the last to leave. The people of India are indebted to your swift, selfless and organised action.

Shailesh Bhavsar, a lead volunteer of Sanstha from Paris, added, 'The situation in Ukraine is desperate, tragic, and heartbreaking. We are working closely with transport networks and logistical agencies to ensure the safe and timely delivery of essential services to those in need. Our volunteers are inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who personified the motto, "In the joy of others lies our own." There has perhaps never been a more opportune moment to embody this selfless spirit of the public service by providing basic needs for those severely impacted by the conflict.'