Banks to remain closed for four days

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The workers’ unions representing public sector bank employees and officials have called for a two-day strike against privatization. A nationwide strike is being called on March 15 and 16 and the work of stateowned banks is likely to be halted for four days in a row. A total of 68,000 members of the All India Nationalized Bank Officers Federation will take part in the strike.</p>.<p>Nine worker unions in the banking sector have called for a strike to protest the privatization of banks. As there will be a bank holiday on the second Saturday, March 14 is Sunday and then strike on Monday and Tuesday. the functioning of the state-owned banks may come to a standstill for four consecutive days. As banks were closed on Thursday due to a holiday on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Customers have a single day today, to finish their bank-related work. Nine unions, led by the United Forum of Banks, will participate in the strike. Around five lakh employees are likely to participate in the strike.</p><p> Public sector banks are working to extend banking services to rural areas. The union is opposed to privatization and is demanding that the government should address the issues of retired employees and other issues immediately. Meanwhile, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), and other unions, led by The United Forum of Banks, has decided to join the strike. Therefore, the public banking system is likely to collapse. The strike is said to be inevitable as there is no discussion from the government about the strike.</p>