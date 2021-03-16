Bank operations hit as employees go on strike

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Banking operations have been hit across the district and city as nationalised bank employees, officers, and managers went on a two-day nationwide strike on Monday. The strike was conducted at the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of 9 unions, to protest against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on February 1.</p>.<p>In view of the decision announced by the Union government in the Budget stating that in addition to IDBI Bank, two public sector banks would get privatized as a part of the Centre’s disinvestment plan, UFBU gave a call for a strike for two continuous days (yesterday and today). Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), leading to a four-day break in regular banking operations.</p><p> As protests and demonstrations were banned due to the Covid-19 outbreak again, employees raised slogans in front of banks' branches. As many as 10 lakh bank employees and officials of 12 public sector, 12 private, six foreign, and 56 regional rural banks have gone on a two-day strike since Monday in protest of bank privatization. </p><p>These banks handle Rs 150 lakh crore or 70 per cent of the total banking business. State-owned banks handle an estimated Rs 30 lakh crore transactions. The strike began in the morning on Monday As a result, cheques worth crores of rupees will not get cleared. </p><p>Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra employees, SC / ST and OBC Employees Association staged a protest in front of the Indiranagar branch to oppose the privatization of public sector banks. Nikhil Patharkar, Rajesh Saenkunwar, Amal Rajbhaej, Rajan Bhalerao, Rajguru, Mahesh Kalyankar, Mangesh Kathule and Bendkule of Nashik unit were present on this occasion.</p>