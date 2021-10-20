Ban on firecrackers in North Maharashtra?

NASHIK: Diwali is just a few days away. Along with the general public, shopkeepers are also preparing for Diwali. Distribution of stalls for firecracker shops has also started in important cities of North Maharashtra, including Nashik. While all the preparations are underway, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has instructed to table a proposal in the general body meeting to ban firecrackers in Nashik and North Maharashtra.

Will this year’s Diwali go without firecrackers due to Commissioner Game’s proposal? Such a question has arisen. In a letter, Divisional Commissioner Game has directed all municipal corporations and district administrations in the North Maharashtra division to ban the sale and use of firecrackers to curb pollution. Therefore, there are signs that this year’s Diwali may be celebrated without firecrackers.

According to the letter of the Divisional Commissioner, if a resolution is passed in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Nagar districts, Diwali will have to be celebrated without firecrackers. The Divisional Commissioner, referring to the government’s Majhi Vasundhara campaign has instructed to pass a resolution banning firecrackers to improve air quality. According to the model toolkit of the second phase under the Majhi Vasundhara, the initiative has been taken to ban firecrackers and 100 points have been set for environmental conservation and improvement of air quality. Firecrackers are widely used in Diwali.

As it is more prevalent in urban areas, it is necessary to pass a resolution to ban the sale and use of firecrackers in the area of civic bodies. The commissioner has stated in his letter that the notification should be published by October 22. Two days ago, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had appealed to the people to celebrate firecracker-free Diwali in the state. He also advised to ban firecrackers on Diwali this year as the incidence of corona is likely to increase during winter.

Later, the issue was came up for discussion in the cabinet meeting. District Collector Suraj Mandhare has also warned to take action against those who burst firecrackers. "No one will be able to burst firecrackers in Nashik from midnight on November 10. Also, bursting of firecrackers in the containment zones has been completely banned," he added.