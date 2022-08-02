Bam Bam Bhole...

On this occasion, a large number of devotees took darshan of Lord Kapaleshwar. Also, the Shivlaksharchan ceremony was held at Kailas Math. On this occasion, hundreds of devotees took darshan. The priests of Kailas Math performed Shivlaksharchan throughout the day. This festival is held every year for a month. For the last two years, due to the pandemic, the circumambulation (parikrama) held on Shravan Mondays at Trimbakeshwar was banned.

Now, after lifting of all the restrictions, the devotees will be able to enjoy the parikrama every Monday during this Shravan month. Yesterday, on the first Shravani Somwar, devotees thronged Lord Trimbakeshwar temple for darshan. Long queues were seen at the temple and Kushawart Teerth.