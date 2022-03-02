NASHIK: Amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, 'Har Har Mahadev', Mahashivratri was celebrated on Tuesday with religious fervour across the district including the city. Devotees drawn from different areas since morning thronged various Shiv Temples and paid obeisance to mark Mahashivratri celebrations with religious fervour and gaiety as the Covid restrictions were relaxed this time.

In Someshwar and Kapaleshwar temples in the city, devotees thronged the shrines and performed special Pooja of Lord Shiva. At many places, prasad was being served to the devotees. Though rush of devotees was normal during the wee hours but swelled as the day progressed.

The temples were closed for the last two years due to the pandemic. On the occasion, some devotees took a dip in holy Ramkund. In Trimbakeshwar, over one lakh devotees thronged the Lord Trimbakeshwar temple. A record rush of devotees witnessed at the prime temple besides old Mahadev temple. Long queues upto four kms were seen outside the temple, while some devotees preferred to donate Rs 200/head to take darshan.

In Deolali, rituals like Laghu Rudrabhishek were performed in Shiv temples including ancient temple of Manomakeshwar Mahadev, Vishveshwar Mahadev temple on Vadner road, Shiv temple at Sahyadri Nagar besides bhajan-kirtan by Bhushan Maharaj Patil in the evening, Abhishek by Dnyaneshwar Godse at Shri Bhairavnath temple on Lam Road.

Earlier on the eve of Mahashivratri, a grand event was organised at Prabhu Prasad Hall of Brahmakumari Sanstha. Mahaprasad was organised by Main Road Vyapari Mitra Mandal in the presence of Rajendra Gangurde. Mahaprasad was also served at Siddheshwar Temple at Bhausaheb Hiray Society in Hirawadi. A large number of devotees visited Siddheshwar Temple.