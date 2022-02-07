Balasaheb Devram Wagh passes away

NASHIK: Balasaheb Devram Wagh alias Bhau, President of KK Wagh Education Society and a source of inspiration passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 10.30 am at the age of 90 years. His last rites were performed at the premises of KK Wagh Engineering College, Panchavati. Funeral services were held from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter and grandchildren.

Balasaheb Wagh was born in a small village called Mendhi in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district on 19th October 1932 to Devram alias Padmashree Karmaveer Kakasaheb and Geetai Wagh. From his childhood, he was associated with great personalities like Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh, Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat, Karmaveer Bhausaheb Hiray, Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad, Krantisinha Nana Patil, Kusumagraj and grandfather Sayajibaba Wagh.

Balasaheb carried on the social, cultural, co-operative and educational legacy of his father Devram and Padmashri Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh. The KK Wagh Educational Institution was established in the year 1970 with the inspiration and guidance of Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh. Till the year 2006 he was the 'Vice President' of the organisation and from 2006 he was the 'President'.

After graduating with a B.Sc, he later worked as the 'Secretary' of Sanjeevani Sahakari Sugar Factory at Kopargaon and later as the 'General Manager' of Niphad Sahakari Sugar Factory. From 1972 to 1979, 1984 to 1995 and from 2002 to 2006, he acted as a Chairman of Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh Cooperative Sugar Factory for 22 years, Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank, Deccan Sugar Technologists Association, Deccan Shikhar Sanstha, National Heavy Engineering Co-op Ltd, Distillery Association of Maharashtra and was in executive committee of Maharashtra State Sugar Factories.

He was instrumental in the establishment of three state level organisations namely, Maharashtra State Private Unaided Engineering College Association, Maharashtra State Private Unaided Agriculture and Agriculture Associated College Association, Maharashtra State Private Unaided Technical College Association. From its inception, he was serving 'President' of these three organisations for 19 years. From time to time he tried to solve the problems of the organisation through various means.

He was instrumental in the establishment of Niphad Taluka Consumer Circle, Consumer Co-operative Societies, Fruit and Vegetable Associations, Medical Trust and many other agricultural and social organisations at Kakasaheb Nagar. With his initiative, 250 Karmaveer dams were constructed in Niphad tehsil area. Due to this contribution, the farmers of Niphad taluka have become prosperous. He served as a 'member' of the second Maharashtra Irrigation Commission constituted by the Government of Maharashtra.

In recognition of his long-term academic, agricultural and social work, he has been honored with various awards. Nashik Bhushan Award from Rotary Club of Nashik in 2008, Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav Award from Pune University in 2009 on the occasion of 60th Anniversary, Edupraeneurs Award- 2013 for outstanding contribution in engineering education in New Delhi.

Similarly, in 2019, Bharti Tantrashikshan Sanstha, New Delhi awarded 'Life Time Excellence Certificate' for outstanding performance in the field of technical education, Girna Gaurav Pratishthan awarded 'Shikshan Maharshi' award, Dai Bhaskar News Group awarded 'Proud Maharashtrian Award-2019 for outstanding performance in the field of education. In 2018, Snehavardhan Research Institute awarded 'Pitru Puraskar' in Pune for its significant contribution in the field of education and social work, and also 'Samajratna' award for social contribution by Marathi Press Association.

The Board of Management of KK Wagh Educational Institution, Principals, office bearers, teachers and non-teaching staff and grandparents and former students are participating in the grief.