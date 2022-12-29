Baiju Patil's 'Dust Bath' bags prestigious Chromatic Award

Nashik
Professional wildlife and nature photographer from Aurangabad Baiju Patil bagged the second prize in the prestigious Chromatic Award, recently, for his photo of an elephant taking a dust bath.
Chromatic Award is an international competition of color photography open to both professionals and amateurs. Participation in the Chromatic Awards is considered very prestigious and winning it still a further honour.
Baiju Patil a very reknowned name in wildlife and nature photography, was successful in bagging a prize at this international event this year. Baiju Patil has earlier bagged national and international awards. This year too he has been announced with three awards including the Global Photo contest , America; Milvas Photo Contest, Rumania and ND photography award. The Royal Albert Hall, London is going to host a photo exhibition of Baiju Patil in Malasiya on the topic of 'Save Tiger'. Baiju Patil is counted amongst 10 best wildlife photographers in the world. while working on wildlife and nature photography since last 30 years, he has also worked for cprotection and conservation of the environment.
The present photo of the elephant sand bath which has been awarded the Chromatic Award was clicked by Baiju Patil at Jim Corbett National Park. The elephant is seen giving itself a bath with its trunk with dust. The dust bath is a ritual for the elephants after their bath in water. They sprinkle dust on themselves to also protect from infections.
This international photographic competition is dedicated to color photography where in 20 categories are adjudicated by an international jury.
"I kept on going to the park for 8 days to click the perfect picture. While I was capturing the moment of dust bath in my camera there were two wolves who were passing by. One of the wolf was carrying its prey in his mouth. The photo was clicked in the golden hours and so you see a golden rays in the background. The hue of the dust bath, the grandeure of the elephant, the golden rays in the backdrop and the underexposure of the wolves all of it made for a perfect picture for me that I captured. I am happy it was judged for a prize"
Baiju Patil