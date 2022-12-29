Baiju Patil's 'Dust Bath' bags prestigious Chromatic Award

"I kept on going to the park for 8 days to click the perfect picture. While I was capturing the moment of dust bath in my camera there were two wolves who were passing by. One of the wolf was carrying its prey in his mouth. The photo was clicked in the golden hours and so you see a golden rays in the background. The hue of the dust bath, the grandeure of the elephant, the golden rays in the backdrop and the underexposure of the wolves all of it made for a perfect picture for me that I captured. I am happy it was judged for a prize"

Baiju Patil