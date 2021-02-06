Bahujan Shetkari Sanghatana stages sit-in agitation

Nashik : The Bahujan Shetkari Sanghatna on Thursday staged sit-in agitation opposite the divisional revenue commissionerate at Nashik Road. The agitation was staged to press for repeal of three anti-agriculture laws and to announce support for ongoing farmers’ agitation at Delhi.

Those who were present on the occasion condemned the government. The protestors gave a memorandum to the deputy divisional commissioner. They stated that new laws are favouring the capitalists. There is no provision to buy agriculture produce at the minimum support price.

Farmers cannot sell their agriculture produce to others in case of agreement with a company. Farmers cannot go to court in case of breach of the agreement. It has also been demanded to implement Swaminathan recommendations, to pass a law regarding minimum support price and repeal agriculture laws.

Ashok Khalkar, Dutta Gaikwad, Nivrutti Aringale, Bhausaheb Aringale and others took part in the agitation.