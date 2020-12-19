Badgujar assures to complete flyover within a year

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Newly appointed metropolitan chief of Shiv Sena Sudhakar Badgujar has assured to complete flyover construction within a year. A flyover between Divya Adlab, Trimurti Chowk to City Centre Mall will get constructed to address a traffic jam issue here. Rs 120 crore will be spent on flyover construction, and it will begin in February. </p>.<p>“MP Hemant Godse had taken follow up for this. I took efforts for the flyover too. When we expected that the Cidco administration would provide funds for this, it did not help. The flyover will now be constructed with the help of Nashik Municipal Corporation”, Badgujar informed.</p><p>Many lost their lives in road accidents that took place in Trimurti Chowk. Traffic jam is a regular problem in that area. School students were also facing difficulty while crossing the road. There were also complaints about the vegetable market. All these issues will now get resolved with the construction of the flyover, he said.</p><p> Trimurti Chowk, a prime market area in New Nashik, has a rush of people throughout the day. In addition, there are branches off Pethe school, NMC school, and other schools. There is also a rush of consumers and vegetable sellers due to the vegetable market. </p><p>Many become disabled due to small and major accidents in the area, while some lose their lives. There is people’s rush due to the vegetable market. In addition, vehicles are heading to the industrial area via this road. This has resulted in traffic congestion in the area.</p>.<div><blockquote>At present, soil test is being conducted at every 100-metre distance in the area where the flyover is to be constructed. The soil samples of three-metre depth will be collected from the rocky area on the stretch. The soil test is being conducted to make the construction of pillars of the flyover easier.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Parag Shintre, soil test expert</span></div>