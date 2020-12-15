Bad weather may dampen onion harvesting

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Due to the emerging unseasonal weather conditions for the last two to three days, developing as the result of cloudy skies and drizzle, the red onion crop which is on the threshold of harvest many get dampen, further adding to the woes of aggrieved farmers. Due to the damaged onion seedlings caused by incessant rainfall and worm infestation in September, farmers could not cultivate as much onion as they wanted. </p>.<p>Out of all these crises, the young farmers who had planted red onion by spraying a large number of costly drugs, pesticides are again facing trouble due to bad weather as they were in the final stage of harvesting the red onion. The onion crop, which is due for harvest, is in danger as the situation is fully deteriorated in the last two, three days owing to developing unseasonal weather conditions. The possibility of a hailstorm is also not ruled out.</p><p> Although the cold weather of December is conducive to onion inflorescence, if onions are not getting enough sunlight at the time of harvesting and cloudy weather is forming, the rate of rotting of onions is higher. It has been drizzling for the last two days. Therefore, the farmers fear the damage of the crop before the actual harvesting. While the farmers are trying their best to cover the cost of medicines for the survival of the standing crop, they are even more worried about whether the crisis will lead them back into debt.</p>