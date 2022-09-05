Bad road conditions, sewage water pose threat

It is understood that some apartment owners neglect the leakage of the sewage water in their housing units leaving the health of the citizens in danger. The rainwater is also damaging the road condition. Some alert residents and local outfits are preparing for agitation.

Interestingly, the road was asphalted four months ago, but due to continuous rains and the flow of drainage water leaked from local societies, the road has been completely damaged and even walking on the road has become difficult.

Further, vehicles are getting damaged due to big potholes on the roads. In this regard, by complaining to the civic authorities and also giving a statement to MLA Seema Hiray about the current state of roads in the vicinity, the residents tried to find a solution to this civic problem.

As usual in the morning, many senior citizens take their grandchildren to school. The parents are worried as school buses, vans and rickshaws also refuse to come to this place due to damaged roads.

Eknath Navale, Krishna Patil, Nana Mahajan, Sharad Chavan, Praveen Dande, Mukesh More, Sandeep Chavan, Nalini Darade, Omprakash Sharma, Amol Bagul, Bapu Borse and other residents demanded immediate attention to the drainage water spilling on the road and the rainwater accumulation.

"The road, which was asphalted four months ago, has washed away in the rains and due to large potholes, school-going children, senior citizens and the elderly are suffering a lot. In addition, rainwater and sewage from other apartments are spilling on the road. Due to drainage water, a lousy smell has become a health hazard. The administration should take immediate notice." - Sharad Chavan, local resident