Back to winning days

India’s performance in one-day cricket was awesome despite the loss at LORD’S. The seamers in general used the conditions well with Bumrah leading the way and Mohamed Shami supporting him well. Siraj did his bit when Bumrah was rested. Hardik Pandya as a bowler was a revelation.

His short stuff with a reasonable change of pace was too hot for England batters to handle. He provided important breakthroughs in every game. Fit Hardik Pandya is very important to the Indian team. While Yuzvendra Chahal once again demonstrated that he is the best white ball spinner anywhere.

In contrast, Jadeja is looking pale shadow of himself as a bowler. His batting has looked very good, but bowling has deteriorated considerably. It may be because he is back from injury. Also, he is bowling faster and faster and not allowing the ball to spin. Hope it is temporary.

Batting, however, remains a concern, especially at the top. Shikhar Dhawan looks very rusty. Or is it so that he is over the hill? His skipper trusts him, but selectors won’t back him unless he scores in heaps. Skipper himself looks in good nick but just gives an impression that he is not fully fit.

Time and again the top three, which include Virat Kohli have fallen to left-arm seam bowlers. Once the fantastic three, now they look very tentative indeed. It is Pandya regularly, and Pant in the last outing came with a bang to seal the series. Rishabh Pant batted courageously in the last game and scored a memorable century. However, he needs special praise for his outstanding keeping which mostly goes unnoticed. Winning bilateral white ball series is a great step forward, but acid test will come when ICC tournament starts. That is a litmus test for men in blue.

-Dr Arun Swadi