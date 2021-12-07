B class pilgrimage site status to Muktibhoomi

NASHIK: Yeola Muktibhoomi, a historical place sanctified by the presence of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, has been accorded the status of ‘B’ class pilgrimage site by the Government of Maharashtra on the day of Mahaparinirvan day yesterday, according to a Government Resolution in this regard.

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has informed that the development of this historic site will get more impetus now that it has been included in the ‘B’ category.

Bhujbal had been trying for Yeola Muktibhoomi, which has historical significance, to get the status of ‘B’ class pilgrimage site. The proposal was pending with the government. Due to his special efforts, this proposal has been approved yesterday on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Day (death anniversary).

Yeola city is an important historical city connecting Nashik, Niphad, Aurangabad road, and Malegaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, and Ahmednagar road. Thousands of followers visit this place every year on 13th October, Vijayadashami, 14th April, and every full moon day. This land has been developed by the Public Works Department.

BARTI, Pune, is responsible for maintenance and repairs of this place. Considering the importance of this place, the construction of Vishwabhushan Stupa at Rs.13 crore has been completed by the Public Works Department.

Muktibhoomi has been accorded the status of ‘B’ class pilgrimage site by the Mahavikas Aghadi government and now the development of this pilgrimage site will get momentum. Minister Bhujbal has said that this gift received from the government is very important for followers across the country.