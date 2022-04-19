Ayushman Melava started in the district

In the inaugural speech, Minister Dr Pawar said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With this campaign, health facilities will get to the grassroots level. Also, the facilities like Health ID, PMJAY Card, treatment and medicines as well as surgeries will be arranged free of cost.

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also congratulated the health camp organisers and wished that the facilities will be beneficial for the rural areas. The camp is organised for five days till April 22. All the 15 tehsils will have a health camp set up in which diseases like tuberculosis, and cancer will be diagnosed. The camp will be held at Nashik District Civil Hospital, head offices of tehsil and all the sub-district hospitals.

Meanwhile, District Collector Gangatharan D, ZP CEO Leena Bansod, deputy director of Health Dr Ragunath D Bhoye, and district health officer Dr Kapil Aher were present at the occasion.

The program started with the lighting of the lamp ceremony. While giving an introduction speech, the district civil surgeon thanked Minister Dr Pawar for her special attention to Nashik.