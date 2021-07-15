Ayurveda focuses on holistic wellness: Dr. Bhagwat

NASHIK: Affordable and easy treatment therapies need to reach the people. It is necessary to make aware to the people according to the changing situation. Ayurvedic treatments are possible only through Ayurveda in India at very low cost. Ayurveda has thought of holistic wellness while others have considered illness, said Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday. Health should remain intact forever.

Ayurvedic therapy is important for this. It is capable of leading global health index. Expressing a firm belief that this vision will work in the future, Dr Bhagwat expressed that we all need to move forward by putting aside personal ego for the betterment of the entire universe. Dr. Bhagwat was speaking while inaugurating ‘Charak Sadan’, the central office of the Ayurved Vyaspeeth, and the e-course at Dr Kurtkoti Hall in Shankaracharya Sankul.

Dr. Jayantrao Devpujari, President, NCISM, Delhi, Vaidya Vinay Welankar, Founder President, Ayurveda Forum, Vaidya Santosh Nevpurkar, former president, Vaidya Rajni Gokhale, central working president and Vaidya Shirish Kumar Pendse, vice president apart fron the office bearers were present along with the division team director Kailas Salunke. Dr Bhagwat further said, Ayurveda has reached an important stage today.

As part of the responsibility, the construction of the Sadan was necessary to achieve the objective. The goal we see is only possible through organization. The government can only be cooperative. The importance of Ayurveda has been noticed during the Corona period. Its importance however has been known from time immemorial. There is a need for dedicated work for the spread of Ayurveda all over the world. Ayurveda is an ancient science and it is also a science.

Both Allopathy and Ayurveda are also working. It is a misconception that Ayurveda supports late in result. Now Corona has added even more importance to health. It has become necessary to exchange knowledge of the pathies (therapies) and to motivate other pathies for the same. For this, all the pathies must come together. For this, Ayurveda needs to take initiative. The greatness of this is certain for India. Ayurveda business should work by putting aside organizational and personal ego. Charak Sadan is not an end goal but a place.

The ultimate goal must be achieved, Dr Bhagwat said. If the treatment at the first and second level is good, the person will not go to the third level. The spread of Ayurveda, which is characterized by various features, should be a concerted effort, added Dr. Bhagwat. Introduced by Vaidya Rajani Gokhale, Vilas Jadhav thanked Dr. Bhagwat for his speech. Director of Nirman Group Nemichand Poddar, MLA Rahul Dhikale, Vaidya Mandar Bhanage, Sheetal Deshpande, Anand Katti and Vilas Jadhav were felicitated by Dr Bhagwat. Dnyaneshwar Thorat, economist Vinayak Govilkar, Ramesh Joshi, Ranjit Puranik and other office bearers of the team were present on this occasion.