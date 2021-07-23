Awareness, health checkup drive from today

NASHIK: In Satpur division, there are a total of 88 patients suffering from dengue, chicken pox, malaria etc. After the appointment of Yogesh Shevre as the Chairman, an emergency meeting was organized yesterday with the Divisional Officer of the Corporation Nitin Ner and the concerned health officers as the number of dengue and chikungunya patients is increasing in Satpur division.

What measures are you planning to prevent dengue and chikungunya? such questions were being raised in the meeting organized by the chairman Yogesh Shevre and corporator Salim Sheikh seeking explanation from the officers but the concerned authorities could not give satisfactory answers. Corona has disrupted the economic cycle of ordinary man, while dengue, chikungunya and malaria plaguing ordinary citizens over the past month.

Where will you get lakhs of rupees for treatment? This question was raised by corporator Salim Sheikh. The employees of the malaria department only go to the homes of the corporators for health check-ups. When will they reach the homes of the common citizens? quipped the corporator. “Employees are not present at the actual workplace. They do not do the given work honesty,” alleged by speaker Shevre said and added that giving justice to one’s chair is possible only when you get connected to people.

Work is being done by the department which is on paper. As a result, the number of dengue and chikungunya patients is increasing in the division and it is necessary to control it, said Salim Sheikh. On the occasion, the Department of Sanitation and Health, Malaria Medical Department ordered to conducte a joint campaign in Ward Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 26 and ordered to reach every house and conduct health check-up.

“A joint public awareness and health checkup drive would be launched from today (July 23),” said official Nitin Ner. Officials from Sanitation and Health, Construction, Water Supply, Electricity, Malaria, Drainage, Underground Sewerage were present for the meeting.