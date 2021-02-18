Award scheme for the best performing ashram schools

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Tribal Development Department will give special incentive prizes to the government and aided ashram schools for their outstanding work in educating tribal girls and boys. This award scheme will be applicable only for those schools that are recognised by the Tribal Development Department, informed by Deputy Commissioner of Tribal Development Avinash Sonawane through a government press release.</p>.<p>As mentioned in the official press release, Only government and aided ashram schools against which no case has been registered can submit a proposal for this award scheme. Also, the result of the last three academic years of the school and student attendance should be at least 90 percent, it said. </p><p>The schools submitting the proposal must have clean drinking water and catering facilities, toilets, vastigrih, a concrete school building, and other physical facilities in terms of quality education. Apart from this, tree planting and conservation and various initiatives for the holistic development of the students will get implemented. </p><p>Also, the school should have done social work in terms of rural development, it stated. Prizes will be announced annually at the departmental and state level to government and aided schools recognised by the Tribal Development Department. The first, second, and third numbers will be announced after checking all the documents and schools at the department and state level, apprised Deputy Commissioner of Tribal Development Sonawane through a government press release.</p>