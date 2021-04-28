Avoid unnecessary use of electricity: MSEDCL

MSEDCL is appealing to power consumers to monitor and control their electricity usage and cooperate by sending a photo of mobile reading where meter reading is not possible. The state government has imposed a curfew and urged citizens to stay indoors to curb the growing outbreak of Corona. As the temperature rises with the intensity of summer, the use of fans, air conditioning systems, TVs, computers, or laptops is also increasing.

Residents living at home, employees working from home, and rising temperatures will inevitably increase the electricity consumption of domestic consumers. Fans and coolers are expected to be used for 18 to 24 hours. The electricity bill's per-unit rate is given based on electricity consumption. It has rates ranging from 0 to 100, 101 to 300, 301 to 500, and 501 to 1000 units. Therefore, if more power units are used in a month, its rates also increase in comparison.

When using electricity in the house, use ISI-certified wires as well as appliances with an energy-saving certificate and star label. Knowing the VAT of the equipment, its daily use, planning by keeping an eye on the electricity usage can reduce the electricity bill. And why this inflated electricity bill? This will definitely be explained. For this, a bill calculator is available on the website to estimate the potential electricity bill according to the electricity consumption. Knowing all these things and doing self-audit will make it easier to save electricity, and there will be no misunderstanding while paying for the used electricity.

Customers should monitor the readings on the meter along with monitoring the daily electricity consumption in the house. If it is not possible to take meter reading to MSEDCL, meter reading can be sent through the mobile app. MSEDCL has also appealed to the customers to pay their electricity bills online through the website or mobile app of MSEDCL.