Avoid nylon thread to protect birds, animals: Garg

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Citizens are enjoying flying kites in the city and district ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival. Citizens should not use nylon Manja, which is harmful to animals and birds, to fly kites in this pleasure. Such an appeal has been made by Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik West, through a government press release. As mentioned in the official press release, Nylon Manja is dangerous to animals, birds as well as humans. The nylon thread has killed 66 birds and injured more than 300 in the last two years. Citizens need to be aware that the enjoyment of Makar Sankranti (kite flying) should not be the cause of the death of mute birds. Citizens should accept their responsibility towards society and create awareness about not using nylon Manja. Students of every school also took an oath to boycott nylon Manja and preserve the authentic ornaments of nature, appealed Pankaj Kumar Garg, Deputy Forest Conservator, Western Region, Nashik.</p>.<div><blockquote>The nylon thread has killed 66 birds and injured more than 300 in the last two years. Citizens should accept their responsibility towards the society and create awareness about not using nylon manja. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik West</span></div>