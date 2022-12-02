Aviators dawn wings at Passing out Parade at CATS

Amongst the trophy winners, Capt Naman Bansal was awarded the ‘Silver Cheetah trophy for standing First in the Overall Order of Merit of the Combat Aviators Course SerialNo 38, Maj Abhimanyu Ganachari was awarded the ‘Major Pradeep Agarwal trophy for Overall Best of Army Helicopter Instructor Course Serial No 37 and Maj Navneet Joshi and Lt Col Puneet Nagar were awarded the ‘Brigadier KV Shandil, SM trophy for First in Order of Merit of Basic RPAS (Internal Pilot & Observer-02).