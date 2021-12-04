Aviation Wings' to 30 officers at CATS

NASHIK: Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located at Gandhi Nagar Airfield, Nashik Road is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army which functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Shimla. On December 3, 2021, 30 officers were awarded the coveted ‘Aviation Wings’ to become Combat Helicopter Pilots after having successfully completed the Combat Aviators Course.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Raj Shukla PVSM, YSM, SM, ADC, GOC-in -C ARTRAC. During the training the officers underwent rigorous flying training. Officers with outstanding performance in various disciplines were awarded trophies to acknowledge their achievements.

Captain Vaibhav passed out with exceptional performance by bagging three trophies out of four. He was awarded the ‘Silver Cheetah’ trophy for standing First in the Overall Order of merit, the ‘Air Observation Post-35’ trophy for standing First in Ground Subjects and ‘Captain PK Gour’ trophy for ‘Best in Gunnery’. Captain Mohit Raj was awarded the ‘Captain SK Sharma’ trophy for standing first in the overall merit for flying skills.

The Army Aviation Corps has completed 35 glorious years and was bestowed with the prestigious President’s ‘Colours’ by the Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind in the year 2019. Army Aviation is undeniably a formidable force multiplier, a key combat enabler and a vital fighting arm of the Indian Army.