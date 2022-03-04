Australian Spin legend Shane Warne passes away

MELBOURNE: Australian cricket legend, the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Shane Warne, passed away at aged 52. Warne’s management released a brief statement confirming he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. It added the family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details soon.

The news is the second devastating blow for Australian cricket within 24 hours as fellow great Rod Marsh also passed away after suffering a major heart attack last week.