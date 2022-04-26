Auspicious yog after 50 years this Akshay Tritiya

NASHIK: Every year, the festival of Akshay Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year, the holy festival of Akshay Tritiya is on May 3. On this day, any auspicious work can be done without seeing the Muhurta. At the same time, 3 Raj Yogas are also being formed this year. Therefore, the importance of this day has increased even more.

According to religious beliefs, it is believed that the auspicious work done on the day of Akshay Tritiya, charity, bathing, worshipping and doing penance gives renewable fruits. There is a special tradition of buying gold jewellery on this day. It is believed that if a person buys gold on this day, the blessings of Mother Lakshmi always remain in his life. At the same time, the life of a person passes with happiness and splendour.

Three Raj Yogas

On the day of Akshay Tritiya, due to Venus being in its exalted sign, Malavya Raja Yoga is being formed, when Jupiter is in Pisces, Hans Raj Yoga and Saturn being present in its house form Shasha Raj Yoga, while on this day, Sun and Moon are in their exalted signs. Will stay After almost 50 years, such a coincidence has happened that two planets will be in exalted sign and two major planets in self-sign.

Auspicious time for shopping

Akshay Tritiya is such a day that you can do shopping or any auspicious work without considering the Muhurta because the whole day is an Abujha Muhurta. On this day you can get married, get engaged and buy gold, silver, jewellery, house, vehicle or other property at any time.

The importance

On the day of Akshay Tritiya, there is an Abujha Muhurta. That is, on this day any auspicious work can be done without seeing the Muhurta. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi on this day gives auspicious results. According to religious beliefs, Lord Parashurama was born on the day of Akshay Tritiya. Donating charity on this holy day also has a lot of importance. There is also a tradition of buying gold on Akshay Tritiya. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the family.

"This year’s Akshay Tritiya is coming with Rohini Nakshatra, Shobhan Yoga, Taitil Karan and Taurus Moon. Due to Tuesday and Rohini Nakshatra, Rohini Yog is forming. Fifty years later, an auspicious yog of these planets will be formed. On May 3, Akshay Tritiya will begin at 5:19 a.m. and will last until 7:33 a.m. on May 4th. Since the incarnation of Lord Parashurama also took place on this day, Parashuram Jayanti will be celebrated. Various events will be held in the city on the occasion of Mahatma Basaveshwar Jayanti." - Ramesh Joshi, priest