Audio vigilance to keep cheaters out

NASHIK: The second round of online examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is all set to commence from July 12 with a mock test. The examinations will be held in a similar proctored manner as the last session. This time though, in addition to just having an eye on those giving the exam, SPPU will be listening in, too. Students now feel that the university must first consider managing the system they have in place before making such additions.

This extra vigilance, according to the varsity, will help it better deal with cases of cheating. In the first round of online examinations held by SPPU, more than 360 students were caught cheating. Of these, 50 have already received punishment. However, gathering evidence to make the university’s case strong was a tough task.

In a process of fair supervision of the students, SPPU will now be introducing audio surveillance. For the previously held exams, the software was recording video in the form of still images and did not cover the audio aspect. The exams this time around will also be in the proctored form and will be for 50 marks. There will be one exam at 9 am and the other at 3 pm. More than 5.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams. The exams will be conducted in over 4,000 subjects and include diploma, certificate, undergraduate and postgraduate-level courses. Currently, mock exams for the same are underway.