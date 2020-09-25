Attendance not mandatory for professors, staff

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>The decision to make 100 per cent attendance mandatory for professors and staff for final year examinations has been cancelled and attendance has been allowed online or in person as required.</p>.<p>The state higher and technical education department had decided earlier, that, the attendance of teachers and non-teaching staff in colleges should be 100 per cent for the preparation and results of final year examinations. However, this decision was opposed by the professors' unions.</p><p>Finally, the government has withdrawn the decision of 100 percent attendance.</p><p>The presence of professors and staff related to the examination work is required. However, they can now attend in person or online as required. </p><p>The department has directed the universities or colleges to take necessary decision regarding attendance so as not to delay the examination or the work related to the examination.</p><p>A new government order has been issued in this regard.</p>