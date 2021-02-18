Attempt to bring accident rate to zero: Dhakne

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Out of the total accidental deaths in the state, 1000 deaths have occurred in Nashik district. This figure is a matter of serious concern. There is an attempt to bring the accident rate in Nashik district to zero in the future, stated state Commissioner (transport) Avinash Dhakne on Wednesday. The Regional Transport Office, Nashik had implemented the 32nd Road Safety Campaign 2021 from January 17th to February 17th. </p>.<p>The campaign concluded on Wednesday at Kalidas auditorium. Dhakne was speaking at that time. Divisional Revenue Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Assistant Transport Commissioner Jitendra Patil, Regional Transport officer of Nashik region Bharat Kalaskar and Sub-Regional Transport Officer Vinay Ahire were present for the occasion. </p><p>The study will be conducted with the help of experts to reduce the number of accidents in the district. After taking information about accident-prone spots, Jeevan Doots will get appointed there. An appeal will be made to citizens to take part in it, opined the experts. District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that more accidents occur in rural areas than in cities. There has been an increase in two-wheeler accidents. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey stated that the causes behind road accidents will get clear, and a letter will be given to the department as to what caused the accident. National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, Nagar Parishads should concentrate on maintaining the quality of roads, he said.</p>