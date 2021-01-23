Atmanirbhar Yojana: QR codes distributed to beneficiaries

Nashik : A special camp was organized at the municipal hall in Jijamata Sankul at Bhagur to discuss the use of QR code for the beneficiaries who had taken aninterest free loan of Rs 10,000 in Bhagur municipal area through Union Bank under the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Pratibha Patil, chief officer, Bhagur municipal council and Abhijeet Kaund, branch manager, Union Bank, Bhagur imparted training on the use of QR Code to the beneficiaries. Bhagur municipal council is number one in Nashik district in terms of beneficiaries under the PM Atmanirbhar Yojana and Bhagur village has the highest number of beneficiaries.

Chitra Bhavre welcomed all the beneficiaries and distributed QR codes to them. Pratibha Patil and Abhijeet Kaund distributed the QR code. A large number of women beneficiaries including Sampat Sathe, Pankaj Kapase, Nikhil Surule, Sagar Dongre, Ramesh Gaikwad, Ramdas Gadhve etc. were present for this occasion.