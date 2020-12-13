Atmanirbhar Bharat: DIC, a new hope for start-ups, youths

Nashik: Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, facilities are being provided to the budding entrepreneurs and the unemployed through the District Industries Centre (DIC). In addition to this, various government schemes are getting good response.



Especially during the Corona period, DIC has become a platform for a large number of unemployed youth and start-ups to help start business. Corona had put the industry in trouble. As a result, the industry as well as the workers were in crisis. Against this backdrop, the central government implemented Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan scheme.



Through this, provision has been made to make available on an urgent basis 20 per cent of the loan amount to the businessmen and entrepreneurs who have paid regular loan installments. Entrepreneurs have also filed a large number of applications for this.



In addition, the scheme has a provision to contribute the provident fund share of both the employer, and thr employees who employed between 1 October 2019 and 31 March 2020.



If there are more than one thousand workers, the employer's share will not be paid under the scheme. The government will only pay the workers' share. However, the wages of the workers should be within Rs 15,000.



As the Corona has a major impact not only on health but also on the economy, large companies have adopted a policy of layoffs. As a result, the rapid rise in the number of unemployed has created a major crisis for job seekers. Many people are coming forward with the intention of starting their own business and the schemes of District Industries Centre at this crucial juncture are becoming a guideline for them.



At present, the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme is helping the unemployed. About 1393 loan proposals have been filed under the scheme since September 2019. Of these, 704 cases are from the last financial year i.e. September 2019 to March 2020.



So the rest of the proposals so far are exclusively from the lockdown period. Out of 1393, 110 cases have been sanctioned and 47 cases have been settled between April and October 2020 this year.



Meanwhile, the number of proposals for loans by the unemployed at the District Industries Centre has risen sharply during the pandemic period. However, due to obstacles in the process of approving the proposals from the banks, the unemployed are expecting the government to formulate a policy in this regard. These hurdles are said to have been caused by a sudden increase in demand.



In fact, 512 cases were filed in 2014-15. Of these, 72 proposals were approved. In 2015-16, 438 proposals were received, out of which 102 proposals were disposed off. Subsequently, 125 proposals were received in 2016-17. Between 2017-18 and 2019, less than 500 proposals were received.



Target under central scheme met



Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, a target of Rs. 2 crore 31 lakh has given to the District Industries Centre in the current financial year, which has been achieved till date. So far, Rs 3 crore 22 lakh has been sanctioned, out of which Rs 1 crore 90 lakh has been disbursed to the unemployed and entrepreneurs.

