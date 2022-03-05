Atal Tinkering Lab at Igatpuri school

NASHIK: An ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ has been set up at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Igatpuri, under Niti Aayog, an ambitious project of the Central Government. The lab is based on current concepts of mechanics, electronics, and robotics.

Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and school members were in talks with Niti Aayog officials for lab’s approval for the last two years. Finally, their efforts have bore fruits. The lab will help students generate creative and innovative ideas and develop their logical reasoning and thinking power. The main objective of the Central Government’s initiative is to aid students in innovating something new and unique. The school is the first to get approval for the lab in a remote taluka like Igatpuri.

Dr Rajendra Kalal, chairman of the executive board, inaugurated the lab on National Science Day. He spoke about Swami Vivekananda’s life and ways to keep scientific curiosity alive. Hemant Surana, Chairman, School Committee, Mahatma Gandhi High School, Igatpuri, was awestruck after witnessing the demonstration of electronics and robotics in Atal Tinkering Lab. Everyone raised the slogans ‘we are innovators’ at the inauguration ceremony.

Ashwini Kumar Yeola, Secretary, Milind Kachole, Member of the Society and Executive Board, Ashok Sheth Navander, Chairman of the School Committee, were present at the occasion.