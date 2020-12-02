At last, work starts on the road in New Nashik

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As soon as the news of the bad condition of the road from Buddha Vihar to Rajratna Nagar in Ward 29 of New Nashik was published in daily Deshdoot on November 30th, local people’s representative Ratnamala Rane took cognizance of the issue raised in the leading daily and followed up to immediately start the road work through a contractor. </p><p>The road from Buddha Vihar in Ward 29 to Rajaratna Nagar was dug before the lockdown in March for laying a new drainage line. Even though the work of laying the drainage line got completed in the last several months, one side of the road was in a dilapidated condition due to non-asphalting of the road. This led to frequent accidents involving two-wheelers travelling on this stretch. </p><p>The news about the bad condition of this road got published in the daily Deshdoot. After this, taking note of this, corporator Rane has followed up to start the road development work here on Tuesday and has given relief to the motorists and citizens.</p>