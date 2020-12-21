Asia’s first Dubai-style flower park opens for public

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik, once known as Gulshanabad, standing true to its name is ready to attract Nashikites with the mesmerising fragrance of flowers at Nashik Flower Park spread on nine acres of land on Trimbak road. It is said to be Asia’s first Dubai-style flower park engulfed in more than five lakh flower varieties. </p>.<p>The country’s first flower park modelled on Dubai’s Miracle Garden has been set up in Nashik. State Food and Civil Supplies Minister and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal inaugurated the park in Shubham Water Park area on Trimbak Road. Enveloped in more than five lakh different types of colourful flowers, shapes of animals, birds, dolls, rides, Khau Galli, etc are ready to mesmerise Nashikites with its fragrance. </p><p>The flowers in different forms here give us the feeling of entering into a different world. By the efforts of corporator Shashikant Jadhav, his sons Shantanu and Shubham Jadhav, this first flower park of its kind in the country has been set up in Nashik. The park has been erected behind Anjaneri hills, Shubham water park, and has been under construction for the last one year. This is the second year of the flower park. </p><p>This year’s attraction is the wine of Nashik, an 18-feet tall wine bottle. No one can resist the temptation to click a photo in a floating water boat that can accommodate four people. Various forms of artistic nature will be seen here anew. A big obstacle course has also been developed this year for children to play. Wheelchairs are also available for senior citizens. </p><p>Social distancing will be observed this year on the backdrop of the Corona. Access without a mask is also banned. A 100-day blood donation camp will also be organised by Arpan and Jankalyan Blood Bank to fill the blood deficit in the state. Director-General of Police Pratap Dighavkar, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, and other eminent personalities were present as chief guests at the festival.</p>