Ashram schools to get smartphone tablet

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Against the backdrop of Covid-19, updated smartphone tablets will be made available to about 65,000 students and teachers in all the Ashram schools under the Other Backward Welfare Department to prevent academic loss of students from Class 9th to 12th. The online syllabus has begun in schools and Ashram schools from March 2020. </p>.<p>However, students studying in Ashram schools in rural areas do not have access to computers or mobiles. As a result, students are getting deprived of online education. A proposal was under consideration to purchase tabs for imparting online or offline education to the students and teachers of the Ashram schools under the Other Backward Welfare Department to not cause any educational loss to the students of the 9th to 12th standard. The government has decided to buy the tab accordingly. </p><p>Diksha software and Marathi and Semi English courses will get introduced as per the instructions of the school education department. Secondary and higher secondary courses will be given as per Balbharati textbooks. The course will be available both offline and online. </p><p>Teachers will get trained at the district level. The ownership of the tablet will remain with the government. Tablets will be made available as per the need for the educational convenience of the students. However, after the completion of the academic class, the students will have to submit the tablet made available to them to the headmaster of the Ashram school. The maintenance of the tablet will be on the headmaster of the ashram school.</p>