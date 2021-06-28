Ashram schools’ power supply restored

NASHIK: The power supply to ten ashram schools coming under the Nashik project office of the tribal development department has been restored. A meeting of government ashram school principals was organised at the project office last Thursday to avoid the recurrence of power outages. However, the meeting has been cancelled due to the visit of the tribal regional committee.

The meeting was then held on Friday at Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar ashram school. The tribal development department has separate accounts for electricity bills, water bill and other emergency expenses of government ashram schools. Accordingly, all the schools in the state, hostels, Eklavya schools, various payments are demanded and they are paid immediately.

However, the power supply was disrupted due to the non-payment of electricity bills of ten ashram schools falling under the Nashik project. As a result, the ashram school premises lived in darkness for a week. Meanwhile, as soon as they got the information that the supply of the ashram school was cut off due to non-payment of electricity bill, they demanded funds from the Nashik project level to the additional commissioner’s office. Funds were made available last Tuesday evening and the electricity bills of the ashram schools were paid. Work on restoring power supply to all the ashram schools started till late at night.

"There are 80 schools under the Nashik project office. Out of them, not 10, but only three ashram schools were cut. The pending electricity bill has been paid to the ashram schools. Also, the headmaster of the ashram school will be instructed to prevent such incidents in future." - Varsha Meena, project officer

Appeal for fundraising

An appeal has been made by the additional commissionerate, Nashik to register the demand for funds required for the electricity bill, water bill, house rent and other temporary expenses of hostels including ashram schools. The tribal department has directed the headmaster to ensure that power supply and other facilities are not disrupted due to a lack of funds.